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1,513 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Purchased by McLaughlin Asset Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • McLaughlin Asset Management opened a new position in GE Vernova, buying 1,513 shares valued at about $989,000, while several other institutional investors also increased or established stakes in the company.
  • GE Vernova reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $17.44 versus the $1.95 estimate and revenue of $9.34 billion, with revenue up 17% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, and recent news included a Bernstein upgrade to “strong-buy” plus a deal to help rebuild Venezuela’s power grid, though insider selling was noted as a possible caution.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock worth $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 56.0% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $1,111.65 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,019.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $845.99. The firm has a market cap of $298.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.04 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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