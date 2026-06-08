1,513,280 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,513,280 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $198,285,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Arista Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 82.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,396,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,659 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,146 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $298,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,758 shares during the period. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $164,907,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.72.

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Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $34,509,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,803,048 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,486,109.28. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,112,056. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock valued at $314,941,943. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.0%

ANET stock opened at $154.23 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.90. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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