152,566 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Acquired by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,072,000. SharkNinja comprises 3.2% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned about 0.11% of SharkNinja at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SharkNinja by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SharkNinja by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in SharkNinja by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SharkNinja by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,343,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SharkNinja from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on SN

SharkNinja Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:SN opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $76.45 and a one year high of $133.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.47.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 10.96%.SharkNinja's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $299,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $991,844.28. This represents a 23.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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