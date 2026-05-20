15,313 Shares in Entergy Corporation $ETR Acquired by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,313 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Services raised its position in Entergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Entergy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $118.44. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Entergy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here