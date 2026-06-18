1,566,200 Shares in SLB Limited $SLB Bought by Aventail Capital Group LP

Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,566,200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $60,111,000. SLB accounts for 3.5% of Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aventail Capital Group LP owned 0.10% of SLB as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SLB during the 4th quarter worth $809,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SLB by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,696,831 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $602,444,000 after buying an additional 6,149,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SLB by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,617,999 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,898,037,000 after buying an additional 5,466,786 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in SLB by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,627,072 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $446,247,000 after buying an additional 5,404,948 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SLB during the 4th quarter worth $178,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on SLB in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on SLB from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SLB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SLB from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Key SLB News

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

SLB Stock Performance

SLB opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. SLB had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SLB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,111.78. This trade represents a 52.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,056.49. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SLB

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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