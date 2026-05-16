156,783 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 156,783 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,531,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $3,507,063,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fiserv by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,324,073,000 after buying an additional 6,714,536 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $223,136,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $193,349,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $174,502,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv unveiled agentOS , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Article Title

Fiserv unveiled , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Article Title

At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to $64 and $62 , respectively, while keeping Hold ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Article Title Article Title

Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to and , respectively, while keeping ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG also maintained a Hold rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Article Title

BTIG also maintained a rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention remains on the company’s recent quarter, where Fiserv beat EPS estimates but the market focused on margin pressure and operational transition risks, which helps explain why some investors remain cautious. Article Title

Fiserv Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $55.33 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $177.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

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