15,710 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Bought by NWM Advisors LLC

NWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,710 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.4% of NWM Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $300.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $256.00 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $806.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $299.82 and its 200 day moving average is $307.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 73,553 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,804 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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