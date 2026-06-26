157,600 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 157,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,547,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $97.76. The company's fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to raise its third-quarter dividend by 11%, which supports the stock by showing strong capital resilience and a shareholder-friendly payout policy. Article Title

Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to raise its third-quarter dividend by 11%, which supports the stock by showing strong capital resilience and a shareholder-friendly payout policy. Positive Sentiment: Industry-wide stress test results were also supportive, with large banks broadly passing and many announcing dividend hikes and buyback plans, which can improve sentiment toward Wells Fargo and the sector. Article Title

Industry-wide stress test results were also supportive, with large banks broadly passing and many announcing dividend hikes and buyback plans, which can improve sentiment toward Wells Fargo and the sector. Positive Sentiment: Analyst previews ahead of Wells Fargo’s upcoming earnings suggest modest double-digit profit growth, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst previews ahead of Wells Fargo’s upcoming earnings suggest modest double-digit profit growth, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary from Wells Fargo strategist Scott Wren encouraged investors not to chase the recent rally, but to buy dips, offering a cautious macro view rather than a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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