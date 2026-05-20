1,586 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Purchased by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,586 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,468.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,325.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,129.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $643.36 and a 1 year high of $1,675.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,650.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,071,900. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,992 shares of company stock worth $139,220,810. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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