160,195 Shares in General Motors Company $GM Acquired by Evolve Private Wealth LLC

Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 160,195 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $13,027,000. General Motors comprises approximately 0.8% of Evolve Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,477 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,887 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 598,149 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,358 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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