16,037 Shares in Nextpower Inc. $NXT Bought by FinArc Investments Inc.

FinArc Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Nextpower comprises approximately 1.9% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Nextpower by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,090,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextpower by 342,159.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427,824 shares of the company's stock worth $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 427,699 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,025 shares of the company's stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nextpower during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $114.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nextpower from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Nextpower from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nextpower

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 24,511 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $3,120,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 221,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,205,581.56. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $683,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 358,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,416,715. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Nextpower News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 FY2027 earnings exceeded expectations: Nextpower reported adjusted EPS of $1.20, above the $1.05 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $935.2 million, essentially matching expectations and rising 8.2% year over year. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07, compared with $1.04 a year earlier. Nextpower quarterly earnings report

Nextpower reported adjusted EPS of $1.20, above the $1.05 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $935.2 million, essentially matching expectations and rising 8.2% year over year. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07, compared with $1.04 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation improved: Gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million, lifting gross margin to 35.9% from 32.6% a year earlier. Operating cash flow climbed 48.9% to $121.1 million, while cash and equivalents reached approximately $1.2 billion. Nextpower Q1 fiscal year 2027 financial results

Gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million, lifting gross margin to 35.9% from 32.6% a year earlier. Operating cash flow climbed 48.9% to $121.1 million, while cash and equivalents reached approximately $1.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Power-conversion acquisition completed: Nextpower finalized its purchase of power-conversion assets from Zigor Corporation and Apex Power, expanding its platform with certified central inverters for U.S. utility-scale solar and energy-storage projects. The deal could accelerate the company’s U.S. manufacturing ramp. Nextpower acquisition announcement

Nextpower finalized its purchase of power-conversion assets from Zigor Corporation and Apex Power, expanding its platform with certified central inverters for U.S. utility-scale solar and energy-storage projects. The deal could accelerate the company’s U.S. manufacturing ramp. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable: Roth Capital reiterated its Buy rating, and 16 analysts have issued price targets during the past six months with a median target of $150.22. However, analyst targets are not guarantees and reflect expectations rather than new company guidance. Roth Capital rating on Nextpower

Roth Capital reiterated its Buy rating, and 16 analysts have issued price targets during the past six months with a median target of $150.22. However, analyst targets are not guarantees and reflect expectations rather than new company guidance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a risk signal: Company insiders reported 24 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by the CEO, president, COO and CFO. Institutional activity was mixed, with 327 investors adding shares and 275 reducing positions. Nextpower earnings and trading activity

Nextpower Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $96.90 on Friday. Nextpower Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $163.13. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company's 50 day moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $935.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $935.39 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Further Reading

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