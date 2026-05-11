16,056 Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Acquired by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on Zoetis from $190 to $130, but kept an overweight rating, implying the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report on JPMorgan target cut

JPMorgan lowered its price target on Zoetis from $190 to $130, but kept an rating, implying the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive overall, with recent coverage still showing buy/overweight views and price targets well above the current share price, suggesting longer-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

Some analysts remain constructive overall, with recent coverage still showing buy/overweight views and price targets well above the current share price, suggesting longer-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Zoetis missed Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, which immediately hurt sentiment around the stock.

Zoetis missed Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, which immediately hurt sentiment around the stock. Negative Sentiment: The company cut its FY2026 guidance after seeing weaker U.S. companion animal demand and pricing pressure, raising concerns that pet owners are spending less on veterinary care and premium products. Benzinga report on weak pet care demand

The company cut its FY2026 guidance after seeing weaker U.S. companion animal demand and pricing pressure, raising concerns that pet owners are spending less on veterinary care and premium products. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage described the earnings release as a sharp disappointment, with reports highlighting a steep selloff after investors reacted to the softer outlook.

Media coverage described the earnings release as a sharp disappointment, with reports highlighting a steep selloff after investors reacted to the softer outlook. Negative Sentiment: Ademi LLP announced a securities fraud investigation into Zoetis, adding another overhang for shares as investors assess potential legal risk.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ZTS opened at $82.80 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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