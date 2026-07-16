160,763 Shares in Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intuitive Machines as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,092 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 43.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 29.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,407 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $5,537,289.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $136,365,847.36. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director William John Liquori, Jr. sold 18,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $547,248.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,296.25. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,019,775 shares of company stock valued at $28,399,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Machines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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