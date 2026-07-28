16,193 Shares in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. NFSG Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAOI. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $1,031,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 394,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,760,241.23. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 29,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $4,867,172.31. Following the transaction, the insider owned 149,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,825,959.34. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 500,215 shares of company stock worth $86,658,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of AAOI opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -148.21 and a beta of 3.69. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $233.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. Applied Optoelectronics's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report).

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