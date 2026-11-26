Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,816,422 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,620,211 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 13.54% of TransUnion worth $1,577,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $1,367,560,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,044,338 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $247,190,000 after purchasing an additional 689,649 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,292,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,740,326 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $258,794,000 after purchasing an additional 293,091 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $263,751,000.

Get TransUnion alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird set a $99.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRU

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,070 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $90,489.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $365,934.39. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,423,104.29. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,884,664. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $78.65 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $89.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.1350 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1250. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's payout ratio is 13.14%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses assess risk, prevent fraud and make informed decisions. Its services include credit reporting and scoring, identity verification, fraud detection, and data and analytics solutions for industries such as financial services, retail, insurance and telecommunications. The company also provides consumers with access to credit information and tools to monitor and manage their financial identities. Its offerings include credit reports, credit monitoring and identity-protection services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransUnion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransUnion wasn't on the list.

While TransUnion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report