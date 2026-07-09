16,254 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $132.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $316.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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