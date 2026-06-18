16,376 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Purchased by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,376 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average of $206.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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