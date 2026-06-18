165,200 Shares in Cencora, Inc. $COR Purchased by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 165,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,796,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cencora at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Cencora by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company's stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cencora by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cencora by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Cencora Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $277.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.82 and a 52-week high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cencora's payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COR

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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