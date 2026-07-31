16,607 Shares in Veralto Corporation $VLTO Acquired by FinArc Investments Inc.

FinArc Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Veralto comprises 1.4% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Key Veralto News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veralto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their targets. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed its “outperform” rating and increased its price target from $115 to $120, implying substantial upside. Citigroup also raised its target from $102 to $107, although it retained a neutral rating. Analyst price-target updates

BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed its “outperform” rating and increased its price target from $115 to $120, implying substantial upside. Citigroup also raised its target from $102 to $107, although it retained a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Veralto beat second-quarter expectations and raised its outlook. Adjusted earnings were $1.11 per share versus the approximately $1.01 consensus, while revenue increased 7.5% year over year to $1.47 billion, topping estimates. Management raised fiscal 2026 earnings guidance to $4.35–$4.43 per share, above the prior analyst consensus. Water Quality led growth, while tariff refunds also supported profit. Veralto Q2 earnings report

Adjusted earnings were $1.11 per share versus the approximately $1.01 consensus, while revenue increased 7.5% year over year to $1.47 billion, topping estimates. Management raised fiscal 2026 earnings guidance to $4.35–$4.43 per share, above the prior analyst consensus. Water Quality led growth, while tariff refunds also supported profit. Positive Sentiment: Growth prospects remain favorable. Management commentary highlighted industrial expansion and data-center-related demand as potential tailwinds, particularly for Veralto’s water analytics and treatment businesses. VLTO Q2 Deep Dive: Data Center Tailwinds and Industrial Growth Drive Outlook

Management commentary highlighted industrial expansion and data-center-related demand as potential tailwinds, particularly for Veralto’s water analytics and treatment businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was largely in line. Third-quarter earnings guidance of $1.06–$1.09 per share brackets the roughly $1.07 consensus, limiting the immediate upside surprise. The broader analyst consensus remains “hold,” with an average target near $106.33.

Third-quarter earnings guidance of $1.06–$1.09 per share brackets the roughly $1.07 consensus, limiting the immediate upside surprise. The broader analyst consensus remains “hold,” with an average target near $106.33. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling may be limiting enthusiasm. VLTO trades at approximately 24 times earnings, while CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares for about $674,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing its significance, but it may still create a modest overhang. SEC insider transaction filing

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The stock's 50-day moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 17.35%.The firm's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $674,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,788,075. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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