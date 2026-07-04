166,195 Shares in EPR Properties $EPR Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 166,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $8,303,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.22% of EPR Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $825,917.43. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,156,033.50. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $375,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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