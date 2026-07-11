16,688 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,608.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,812,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,141,000 after buying an additional 632,403 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,840 shares of the company's stock worth $15,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 35.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,563,750. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 659,112 shares valued at $68,741,158. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $124 from $95, which signals improved upside expectations even though the firm kept an equal-weight rating.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $124 from $95, which signals improved upside expectations even though the firm kept an equal-weight rating. Positive Sentiment: Barclays also turned more bullish earlier in the week, lifting its target to $122 and maintaining an overweight rating, reinforcing analyst confidence in HOOD’s growth outlook.

Barclays also turned more bullish earlier in the week, lifting its target to $122 and maintaining an overweight rating, reinforcing analyst confidence in HOOD’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood Chain is drawing major attention after quickly climbing into the top tier of blockchains by 24-hour DEX volume, with articles highlighting surging activity, meme-coin trading, and broader crypto engagement that could boost Robinhood’s platform relevance. Article: HOOD Stock Drops Despite Price Target Hike — Robinhood Chain Beats ARB, HYPE, NEAR In DEX Trading

Robinhood Chain is drawing major attention after quickly climbing into the top tier of blockchains by 24-hour DEX volume, with articles highlighting surging activity, meme-coin trading, and broader crypto engagement that could boost Robinhood’s platform relevance. Positive Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev’s comments about expanding stock ownership and broadening access to investing keep the long-term growth story in focus, especially as Robinhood adds new products and markets. Article: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Says 'Only 62% of Americans' Exposed to Stocks: 'I'd Like to Get That to 100'

CEO Vlad Tenev’s comments about expanding stock ownership and broadening access to investing keep the long-term growth story in focus, especially as Robinhood adds new products and markets. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports note Robinhood remains heavily followed by investors and analysts, but these are more confirmation of elevated attention than new fundamental information.

Several reports note Robinhood remains heavily followed by investors and analysts, but these are more confirmation of elevated attention than new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including sales by a Robinhood director and ongoing ARK Invest trimming of HOOD shares, may be weighing on sentiment even though some trades were pre-planned under Rule 10b5-1.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here