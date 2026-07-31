16,740 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Acquired by Orographic Financial Advisors LLC

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $402,743,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 399,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the company's stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,181 shares of the company's stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:ADM opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.62. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is currently 93.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ADM

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

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