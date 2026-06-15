16,751 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Bought by Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,751 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,471,840,000 after acquiring an additional 403,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,984,231,000 after acquiring an additional 691,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,015,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,325,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,884 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $91.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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