170,000 Shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Acquired by Creek Drive Management Group LLC

Creek Drive Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. Roivant Sciences makes up 2.6% of Creek Drive Management Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,359,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,266,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,059,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,681,000 after buying an additional 3,254,113 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 20,370,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,574,000 after buying an additional 2,603,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,773,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,847,000 after buying an additional 911,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company's stock worth $399,080,000 after buying an additional 15,645,836 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price target on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $31.43 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $6,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,613,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,827,417.01. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $384,073.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 84,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,498.67. This trade represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 703,312 shares of company stock worth $20,805,883 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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