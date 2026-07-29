171,708 Shares in Black Hills Corporation $BKH Purchased by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 171,708 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,918,000. Black Hills accounts for approximately 0.3% of Resolution Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Black Hills as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 394,966 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Black Hills by 279.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 67,672 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,837 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 29.2% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 59,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 1.0% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 59,333 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price target on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Black Hills from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Black Hills from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.67.

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Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. Black Hills Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.79 and a 1 year high of $78.69. The business's fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.19 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 12.61%.The business's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Black Hills's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert P. Otto sold 4,109 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $304,969.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $807,958.92. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

Further Reading

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