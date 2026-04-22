17,200 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Walmart accounts for 4.8% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 24.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer's stock worth $121,168,000 after acquiring an additional 229,220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,082,852. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 263,376 shares of company stock worth $32,598,466 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.64.

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Trending Headlines about Walmart

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Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.89 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The business's fifty day moving average price is $125.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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