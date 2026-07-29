17,206 Shares in Synchrony Financial $SYF Acquired by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,206 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.5%

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.45. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.44%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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