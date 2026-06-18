174,000 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Bought by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 174,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,870,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.07% of Amkor Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $4,913,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 49,032 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,468 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $18,521,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 108,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,703.80. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,674.20. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $8,497,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $86.43 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company's fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.38.

View Our Latest Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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