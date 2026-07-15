174,600 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU Acquired by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 174,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,888,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 5.3% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,697.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,610,905 shares of the company's stock worth $253,738,000 after buying an additional 4,531,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,526,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13,865.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 742,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,846,000 after acquiring an additional 736,934 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,056,000. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,944,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. New Street Research set a $65.00 price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group NYSE: EDU is one of China's leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company's offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental's curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

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