174,886 Shares in Venture Global, Inc. $VG Purchased by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Venture Global by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Venture Global by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about Venture Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its estimates for Venture Global’s third-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.57 from $0.51, fourth-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.43 from $0.38, and full-year 2026 EPS to $1.74 from $1.72. These upgrades suggest stronger anticipated profitability in the company’s nearer-term outlook. Venture Global analyst estimates

US Capital Advisors raised its estimates for Venture Global’s third-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.57 from $0.51, fourth-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.43 from $0.38, and full-year 2026 EPS to $1.74 from $1.72. These upgrades suggest stronger anticipated profitability in the company’s nearer-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: The firm sharply reduced its longer-term projections, cutting full-year 2027 EPS to $1.14 from $1.40 and 2028 EPS to $0.82 from $0.88. It also lowered estimates for second-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.52 from $0.62 and reduced each quarter of 2027, including Q1 to $0.29 from $0.35, Q2 to $0.24 from $0.30, and Q3 to $0.31 from $0.38. The broad downward revisions indicate concerns about earnings growth beyond 2026.

The firm sharply reduced its longer-term projections, cutting full-year 2027 EPS to $1.14 from $1.40 and 2028 EPS to $0.82 from $0.88. It also lowered estimates for second-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.52 from $0.62 and reduced each quarter of 2027, including Q1 to $0.29 from $0.35, Q2 to $0.24 from $0.30, and Q3 to $0.31 from $0.38. The broad downward revisions indicate concerns about earnings growth beyond 2026. Neutral Sentiment: US Capital Advisors maintained a “Hold” rating on VG. Its estimates are below the broader current-year consensus of $1.51 EPS for the cited forecast period, although the higher $1.74 2026 forecast provides a near-term positive offset.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Venture Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Venture Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Get Our Latest Report on VG

Insider Buying and Selling at Venture Global

In other news, COO Brian Cothran sold 473,533 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $7,013,023.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 2,000,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $26,180,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,459,399 shares of company stock valued at $58,670,384. Insiders own 84.24% of the company's stock.

Venture Global Trading Down 0.1%

VG opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Venture Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

Venture Global Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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