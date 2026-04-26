17,500 Shares in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,500 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,702 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,488 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $128,985,000 after acquiring an additional 53,351 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,319 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,653 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $30,501,000 after acquiring an additional 128,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $202,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,699,093.92. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.48% of the company's stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $251.89 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $260.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company's 50-day moving average is $221.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.54 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.33.

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About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company NYSE: MOD is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

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