17,620 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Bought by Rayburn West Financial Services LLC

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. AbbVie makes up 2.5% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in AbbVie by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.90.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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AbbVie Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $208.39 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.57 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $211.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.29. The firm has a market cap of $368.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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