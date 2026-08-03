17,662 Shares in Reddit Inc. $RDDT Bought by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Reddit by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LOM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 344.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $3,116,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 373,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,718,417.82. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 39,166 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $6,930,032.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,050,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $185,846,982.66. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 169,141 shares of company stock valued at $28,680,845 in the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $185.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $240.00 price objective on Reddit in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $140.67 on Monday. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $282.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $804.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Reddit

Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:

Reddit Profile

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called "subreddits," each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

Featured Stories

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