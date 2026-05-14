17,806 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Purchased by Rayburn West Financial Services LLC

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,806 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $6,587,000. American Express accounts for about 4.1% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Express by 30.9% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 218.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,243.9% in the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American Express by 159.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of AXP opened at $309.25 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $281.46 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.58 and a 200-day moving average of $342.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. American Express's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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