180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,799 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,170 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,290 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Craig Hallum cut Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.16. 7,059,391 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,346,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.36. The company has a market cap of $199.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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