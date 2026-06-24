18,017 Shares in FedEx Corporation $FDX Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,017 shares of the shipping service provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in FedEx by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $443.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $155.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $319.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.88. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $345.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.07 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

See Also

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