18,047 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Bought by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,047 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000. Sandisk accounts for approximately 2.0% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,253,728,000 after acquiring an additional 904,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $866,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $825,608,000 after acquiring an additional 828,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $705,105,000 after acquiring an additional 199,545 shares during the period.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,991.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 4.87. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,342.03 and its 200 day moving average is $778.73. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2,167.33.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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