18,094 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Acquired by Norris Financial Group LLC

Norris Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,094 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $10,444,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.4% of Norris Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Microsoft earnings lifted the ETF. Microsoft reported $4.74 in EPS and $90 billion in revenue, with strong Azure cloud and Copilot growth reinforcing the artificial-intelligence investment theme. Microsoft’s rally supported QQQ because the ETF has significant exposure to the company and other large AI beneficiaries. Microsoft's Earnings Beat: A Ripple Effect Across ETF Landscape
- Positive Sentiment: Broad technology stocks recovered. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 posted their strongest session in about a month, with gains in Microsoft, Alphabet, Oracle and other AI-linked shares helping QQQ move toward ending its recent losing streak. S&P 500, Nasdaq End Best Day in a Month
- Neutral Sentiment: QQQ remains concentrated in mega-cap growth stocks. Commentary comparing QQQ with SPYG highlights that performance depends less on broad technology exposure and more on the specific companies and weights held. This concentration increases upside when leaders outperform but also amplifies volatility. SPYG Vs. QQQ: It's Not The Tech Exposure, It's What's Inside It
- Negative Sentiment: Interest-rate and inflation risks remain. The Federal Reserve held rates steady, but dissent among policymakers, elevated core PCE inflation and weaker-than-expected GDP kept the possibility of higher-for-longer rates alive. Rising yields generally pressure QQQ’s long-duration growth holdings. Fed Holds Rates Steady As 3 FOMC Members Dissent
- Negative Sentiment: AI valuation and geopolitical concerns remain overhangs. Recent warnings about excessive AI spending, chip-sector weakness and an oil-price spike tied to U.S.-Iran tensions contributed to the preceding correction and could limit the durability of the rebound. Oil Spikes 7%, Nasdaq 100 Sinks Before Fed
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
QQQ opened at $683.55 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.68 and a 52-week high of $748.65. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $716.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.69.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
(Free Report
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PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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