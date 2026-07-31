18,094 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Acquired by Norris Financial Group LLC

Norris Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,094 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $10,444,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.4% of Norris Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $683.55 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.68 and a 52-week high of $748.65. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $716.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.69.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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