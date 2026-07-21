181,654 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Bought by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,654 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $33,636,000.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $173.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.32 and a 12-month high of $274.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $170.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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