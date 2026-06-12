1,820 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Purchased by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,823,977,000 after acquiring an additional 964,675 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock worth $5,517,059,000 after purchasing an additional 937,204 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,161.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $994.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,015.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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