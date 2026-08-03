182,656 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,348,000. Molina Healthcare comprises approximately 1.1% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned approximately 0.35% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 7G Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,371 shares of the company's stock worth $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 169,739 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the company's stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 451.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,455 shares of the company's stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 34,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $196.10 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $121.06 and a 1-year high of $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,089.40, a P/E/G ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $286.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $202.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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