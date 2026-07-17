182,900 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,900 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $28,445,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.15% of Leidos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Leidos alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 16,475.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,156,784 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $646,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,634 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $256,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 25,505.4% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,839,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Leidos by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 278,134 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $50,175,000 after purchasing an additional 203,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.55.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Leidos's payout ratio is 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leidos from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Leidos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Leidos wasn't on the list.

While Leidos currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here