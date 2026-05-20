184,548 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Purchased by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,548 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,734,000. TTM Technologies makes up about 0.6% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned 0.18% of TTM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,989,000 after acquiring an additional 115,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,331,651.30. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 53,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,880 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

TTM Technologies stock opened at $161.41 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $180.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average is $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.TTM Technologies's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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