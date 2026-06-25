184,589 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 184,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $17,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,114 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 66,660 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $159.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab disclosed the results of the Federal Reserve’s 2026 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, an important capital-planning update that can support confidence in the firm’s financial resilience and shareholder-return capacity.

Charles Schwab disclosed the results of the Federal Reserve’s 2026 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, an important capital-planning update that can support confidence in the firm’s financial resilience and shareholder-return capacity. Positive Sentiment: Schwab announced its Summer Business Update for institutional investors on July 21, which may keep attention on near-term strategy, client trends, and earnings drivers.

Schwab announced its Summer Business Update for institutional investors on July 21, which may keep attention on near-term strategy, client trends, and earnings drivers. Positive Sentiment: Cboe said its new prediction-market S&P 500 contracts are expected to launch at Charles Schwab and other retail brokerages in coming months, potentially giving Schwab another product to offer clients and helping drive trading activity.

Cboe said its new prediction-market S&P 500 contracts are expected to launch at Charles Schwab and other retail brokerages in coming months, potentially giving Schwab another product to offer clients and helping drive trading activity. Positive Sentiment: Atomic Insights launched direct ACH payment execution through Schwab Advisor Services’ new API, a sign that Schwab continues to expand its technology and payments infrastructure for advisors.

Atomic Insights launched direct ACH payment execution through Schwab Advisor Services’ new API, a sign that Schwab continues to expand its technology and payments infrastructure for advisors. Positive Sentiment: Schwab was recognized among the nation’s most community-minded companies for the 10th consecutive year, reinforcing its brand and reputation with investors and clients.

Schwab was recognized among the nation’s most community-minded companies for the 10th consecutive year, reinforcing its brand and reputation with investors and clients. Neutral Sentiment: CNBC highlighted Schwab’s top three income ideas for the rest of 2026, which may draw investor interest to yield-oriented strategies but does not directly change Schwab’s fundamentals.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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