18,466 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Acquired by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,466 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,555,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 580.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $331.72 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average is $316.45. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.15 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.50.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,962,990. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $374.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.92.

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LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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