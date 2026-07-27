18,469 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,469 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $5,370,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts: Sign Up

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock opened at $117.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.51. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $132.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Autoliv's payout ratio is 40.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,548,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,000. The trade was a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autoliv to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Autoliv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autoliv

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Autoliv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Autoliv wasn't on the list.

While Autoliv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here