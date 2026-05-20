185,621 Shares in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,438,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned 0.05% of Estee Lauder Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 4.9%

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of -108.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.68.

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Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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