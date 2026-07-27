1,867 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA Acquired by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,867 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Mastercard by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 62 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $539.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $476.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $653.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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