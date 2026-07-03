18,900 Shares in Brunswick Corporation $BC Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Get Brunswick alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 440 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Brunswick by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 548 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 705.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Texas Capital upgraded Brunswick from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,528 shares in the company, valued at $22,236,927.36. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04. Brunswick Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio is currently -83.81%.

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brunswick, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brunswick wasn't on the list.

While Brunswick currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here