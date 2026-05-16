189,036 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Acquired by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,036 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $23,423,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.15% of Sun Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sun Communities alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sun Communities by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 157,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $516,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,287,280.17. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $137.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average of $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The company had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sun Communities's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Sun Communities's payout ratio is 40.69%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sun Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sun Communities wasn't on the list.

While Sun Communities currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here